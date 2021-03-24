‘Glee’ Cast to Reunite for Naya Rivera Tribute at GLAAD Media Awards

The GLAAD Media Awards will host a “Glee” cast reunion next month in honor of Naya Rivera and the character she played on the Fox musical sitcom for six seasons.

Cast members Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin and Jenna Ushkowitz will all participate in the reunion, which will be introduced by former recurring guest star Demi Lovato.

The tribute will honor the legacy of Rivera’s character, Santana Lopez. The reunion is timed to the ten-year anniversary of Santana’s coming out as a lesbian in Season 3. Lovato played Santana’s girlfriend on the Fox musical show.

The 2021 GLAAD Media Awards will stream on GLAAD’s YouTube page on Thursday, April 8. Niecy Nash will host the ceremony, which will also feature guests including “Star Trek: Discovery’s” Ian Alexander and Wilson Cruz, “The Boys in the Band’s” Matt Bomer, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums Bob the Drag Queen and D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, “Promising Young Woman’s” Laverne Cox and “Happiest Season” duo Mackenzie Davis and Clea DuVall.

See the full list of nominees here.

Rivera died last July in a boating accident on Ventura County’s Lake Piru. She was reported missing after her 4-year-old son, Josey, told authorities Rivera had jumped into the water but did not come back up. Her death was later ruled an accident.