Glenn Close said this week that Gwyneth Paltrow’s 1998 “Best Actress” Oscar for “Shakespeare in Love” just “doesn’t make sense.”

Close was on ABC News’ “Popcorn with Peter Travers” to promote her new Netflix film, “Hillbilly Elegy,” when she shared her distaste for awards on the grounds that she can’t justify comparing artists’ works.

“I’ve never understood how you could honestly compare performances. I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow won over that incredible actress who was in ‘Central Station,'” she said, referring to Fernanda Montenegro. Paltrow and Montenegro were also up against Cate Blanchett (for “Elizabeth”), Meryl Streep (for “One True Thing”) and Emily Watson (for “Hilary and Jackie”).

Close went on, “I thought, ‘What?’ It’s like, it doesn’t make sense, so I think who wins has a lot of things to do with how things have been, whether it has traction or whatever. Publicity, how much money did they have to put it out in front of everybody’s sight? So, you know, I have to be philosophical about it.”

The “they” in question here is Harvey Weinstein’s production company, which was behind “Shakespeare in Love.” The film also won “Best Picture” at that year’s awards ceremony.

Close herself has been nominated for seven Oscars, giving her the title of the most-nominated actress without a single win. Travers brought up the industry surprise at her failure to net a win so far, calling her “gracious” about the whole thing.

He asked, “How do you handle things like that?” The conversation led to her sharing her thoughts, including her conviction that even to be nominated by her peers is “as good as it gets.”

Watch the interview above, via ABC News.