Glenn Close Joins Mahershala Ali in ‘Swan Song’ for Apple TV+

Glenn Close has joined the cast of “Swan Song,” a drama set up at Apple TV+ that also stars Mahershala Ali.

“Swan Song” is described as a genre-bending film set in the near future that explores how far someone will go, and how much they’ll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love. Close joins a cast that also includes Naomie Harris and Awkwafina.

Benjamin Cleary, an Oscar winner for his short film “Stutterer,” will write and direct the film.

“Swan Song” is produced by Apple Studios, Anonymous Content and Concordia Studio. Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin will produce the film on behalf of Anonymous Content, and Jonathan King will produce on behalf of Concordia Studio. Ali is also producing on behalf of his company Know Wonder.

Apple’s upcoming original film slate includes “The Sky Is Everywhere” with Cherry Jones and Jason Segel, “Snow Blind” with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Emancipation” with Will Smith and directed by Antoine Fuqua, “Sharper” with Julianne Moore, Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and the Russo brothers’ “Cherry” with Tom Holland.

Close can also be seen alongside Amy Adams in Ron Howard’s “Hillbilly Elegy” for Netflix.

Glenn Close is represented by CAA and MGMT.