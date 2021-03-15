Glenn Close scored her eighth Oscar nomination on Monday for her role in “Hillbilly Elegy” — just days after the Razzies named the same performance one of the year’s worst.

This is only the third time an actor has been nominated for both an Oscar and a Razzie for the same role. The first was James Coco in 1981’s “Only When I Laugh,” and the second was Amy Irving for 1983’s “Yentl.” Neither Coco nor Irving won either award.

Close stars as Appalachian grandmother Bonnie “Mamaw” Vance opposite Amy Adams in “Hillbilly Elegy,” which was largely panned by critics upon its release last year. The actress is still looking to take home her first Oscar statue, and was nominated for best actress in a supporting role alongside Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Olivia Colman (“The Father”), Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) and Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”).

Meanwhile, Close was nominated for worst supporting actress at this year’s Razzies along with Lucy Hale (“Fantasy Island”), Maggie Q (“Fantasy Island”), Kristen Wiig (“Wonder Woman 1984”) and Maddie Ziegler (“Music”).

In a statement to TheWrap following her Oscar nod, Close said, “Congratulations to all my fellow nominees. I’m beyond thrilled and deeply grateful for Netflix’s brilliant support of their artists. I owe so much to Ron Howard, Amy Adams, Owen Asztalos and my genius hair and makeup team. This wouldn’t have happened without them. I dedicate this honor to all the grandmothers in the world who fight to give their children a better life.”

The 93rd Oscars will air on ABC on April 25 from Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The Razzies, as per usual, will take place the night before. See the full list of Academy Award nominations here.