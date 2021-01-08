‘Go-Big Show’ Debuts as TBS’ Most-Watched Unscripted Series Premiere in 3 Years

Thursday’s series premiere of “Go-Big Show” on TBS marked the best unscripted series launch at the network in three years, according to Nielsen.

The extreme talent competition, hosted by Bert Kreischer, premiered to 1.0 million total viewers and 384,000 in the advertiser-favorite demographic of adults aged 18-49. Those numbers put it ahead of other recent debuts on TBS, including “The Misery Index” and Mayim Bialik’s, celebrity competition show “Celebrity Show-Off.”

“Go-Big Show” also currently stands as the second most-watched new unscripted series on cable this season.

Described as a series showcasing “supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television,” “Go-Big Show” features acts like monster truck drivers, alligator trainers and stunt archers going head-to-head for a $100,000 prize. Kreischer serves as host, alongside judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and AEW wrestler Cody Rhodes.

In an interview with TheWrap ahead of the premiere, Rhodes praised the show for bringing together acts that don’t otherwise get much mainstream attention. “So many of these acts were niche markets, were carnival markets, were even more niche than niche,” he said. “They’re so unique that the pandemic had put a lot of these people on the unemployment line. So, to see them come together in this massive production in this massive quarantine bubble in Macon, an arena that I’ve wrestled in, as a social experiment was so beautiful.”

“Go-Big Show” is produced by Propagate and Matador Content, a Boatrocker Company. Executive producers are Todd Lubin and Jay Peterson of Matador; Howard T. Owens, Ben Silverman and Greg Lipstone of Propagate; showrunner Conrad Green; Kreischer, Snoop Dogg and Ted Chung of Snoopadelic Films.