‘God Friended Me’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at CBS

“God Friended Me” will come to an end after two seasons on CBS, the network said Tuesday.

“We’re extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories God Friended Me has told over the past two seasons,” said a joint statement from CBS and Warner Bros. Television. “We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode. The creative team behind the show has one last “friend suggestion” in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles’ journey in search of the God Account.”

The two-hour Season 2 finale, designed as a series ender, is set to air Sunday, April 26.

Led by Brandon Micheal Hall, “God Friended Me” centered on an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from “God” and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.

Alongside Hall, Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton also starred in the series from creators Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt. Lilien, Wynbrandt, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Marcos Siega served as executive producers on the Warner Bros. Television series.