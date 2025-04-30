‘Godzilla vs. America: Los Angeles’ Comic Book Debuts, With 100% of the Proceeds Going to Those Impacted by the Fires

The latest installment in the ongoing “Godzilla vs. America” comic book series from IDW is here. And this time around, Godzilla is taking on Hollywood.

“Godzilla vs. America: Los Angeles” hits comic book shops today, a special one-off that is part of the larger “Godzilla vs. America” anthology series (next up, the big guy paying a visit to Boston, Massachusetts).

And while you might be wondering, Hasn’t Los Angeles been through enough? You are absolutely right. The comic book had been in development long before the wildfires ravaged Los Angeles earlier this, but IDW and Toho International have made the decision to donate 100% of the proceeds from the comic book to Binc Foundation, a charity helping bookstore and comic stores affected by the fires.

And what’s more, there will be a pair of signings – today at Collector’s Paradise (with Jordan Morris, Gabriel Hardman, Nicole Goux) and on May 3 at Things from Another World at Universal CityWalk, with the same team.

See pages from the comic book below, which reveal the King of the Monsters in the most LA possible.

IDW/Toho