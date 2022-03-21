Call it The Rumble Down Under 2: The sequel to “Godzilla vs. Kong” will begin shooting later this year in eastern Australia, according to local film authority Screen Queensland.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ 2021 global blockbuster “Godzilla vs. Kong” shot both in Hawaii and in and around the Queensland city of Brisbane. The sequel will return to Australia’s eastern coastal region, bringing with it more than 500 local crew jobs and roles for some 750 extras, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

The mega-monsters’ return to locations across the Gold Coast is expected to deliver nearly $80 million in economic boost. That estimate is more than twice what 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” brought to the local economy.

“We are delighted to welcome producers Legendary Pictures back to Queensland, following the filming of “Kong: Skull Island” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” in the state in 2016 and 2019 respectively,” Palaszczuk said. “It’s clear our highly skilled local crew, diverse locations and first-rate facilities were definite draw cards for them to come back again.”

Australia’s federal government and Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy are both contributing to production costs as part of the deal.

The original “Godzilla vs. Kong” took in more than $468 million worldwide.