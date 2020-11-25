Warner Bros. and Legendary’s monster movie “Godzilla vs. Kong” might skip movie theaters and stream on HBO Max, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix offered $200 million for the monster movie however WarnerMedia blocked it and are in talks to bring the film to HBO Max. WarnerMedia has a 25% stake in the film, while Legendary has a 75% stake.

Reps for Netflix and Legendary did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, however a spokesperson for Warner Bros. told TheWrap: “We plan to release ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ theatrically next year as scheduled.”

“Godzilla vs. Kong” was directed by Adam Wingard, while Terry Rossio wrote the screenplay. Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown will star alongside Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir.

Kong and Godzilla previously appeared together in the 1962 Japanese kaiju film “King Kong vs. Godzilla,” which was produced by Godzilla-owning studio Toho. The monster movie became a massive hit and still stands as the top “Godzilla” film in terms of tickets sold in Japan.

This clash between the two icons will be the culmination of Legendary’s MonsterVerse, which is combining the worlds of King Kong and Godzilla into a single universe. The series began in earnest in 2017 with “Kong: Skull Island,” and continued with 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” before the two finally clash next year.

But “King of the Monsters” did not perform as well as Warner Bros. had hoped, grossing $110 million domestically and $385.9 million worldwide from its release in late May/early June. By comparison, “Kong: Skull Island” grossed $168 million domestic and $566 million worldwide from its spring 2017 release, while the 2014 “Godzilla” film that served as the precursor to the MonsterVerse grossed $200 million domestic and $524.9 million worldwide.