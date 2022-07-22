A GoFundMe page to raise money for the children of slain “Law & Order: Organized Crime” production assistant Johnny Pizarro II, has, as of press time, raised over $17,000 towards the $250,000 goal.

Family lawyer Chrissy Grigoropoulos set up the fundraiser and notes, “all proceeds will be donated to Johnny’s children as well as toward his funeral and memorial expenses.”

Pizarro was enforcing “no parking” signs outside the Brooklyn filming location when he was fatally shot on Tuesday morning.

“On July 19, 2022, we lost a father, son, brother and uncle and a beloved person in the Bushwick, Brooklyn community,” the message on the GoFundMe page reads. “Johnny Alberto Pizarro II, was taken from his family and children too soon. An unknown individual took him away from his children in the most senseless way possible, while working and trying to earn a living for his family as a parking enforcer.”

The message continues, “Johnny left behind six (6) beautiful children (whose names are being withheld to respect their privacy as they are minors) and an amazing family. Words cannot describe the emptiness his family and dearest friends feel. He was the bright light and heart of so many lives and his memory will be eternal.”

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” a spokeswoman for NBC and Universal Television said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

The suspect who fled the scene is described as a 5-foot-4 male with a thin build, who was wearing a sweatshirt, black hoodie and black pants.





