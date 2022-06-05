GoFundMe Pulls Fraudulent Campaigns to Cover Amber Heard’s Payments to Johnny Depp

GoFundMe has shut down several fraudulent campaigns claiming to raise funds for Amber Heard to pay $10.35 million in damages to Johnny Depp following this past week’s ruling on the actor’s defamation case against his ex-wife.



While the exact number of campaigns shut down is not known, TMZ reported on Saturday that one of the campaigns shut down was by a user named Kimberly Moore claiming to have known the “Aquaman” actress’ legal team and was seeking to raise $1 million for her.



“The trial was a disgrace. I believe Amber, and social media protected the abuser,” the campaign’s page read. “The judgment exceeds her net worth. It’s so sad that he was able to get away with the abuse. The judgment furthers that abuse. If you can please help her.”

In a statement, GoFundMe said that it is company policy to remove any campaigns that have not “been authorized by the recipient of the funds.”



Depp sued Heard for defamation in response to her 2018 Washington Post op-ed accusing him of domestic violence with Heard filing a countersuit shortly thereafter, leading to a trial that was publicly broadcast at the request of Depp’s attorneys. The verdict was largely in favor of Depp, with Heard required to pay $15 million to Depp while Depp was required to pay $2 million for statements made by his attorney.



Heard’s payments have been reduced to $10.35 million in accordance with Virginia state law regarding punitive damages, though attorney Elaine Bredehoft told “Today” on Thursday that they will appeal the ruling, as Heard can “absolutely not” pay the damages.