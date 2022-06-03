johnny depp amber heard

Photo illustration by TheWrap (Getty Images)

How Johnny Depp Can Collect That $10.4 Million From Amber Heard: ‘He Could Really Make Her Life Miserable’

by | June 3, 2022 @ 11:40 AM

Legal experts tell TheWrap that the ”Pirates of the Caribbean“ star’s post-verdict options range from mercy settlement to scorched earth

How much financial pain is Amber Heard in for now that a jury ruled against? That’s almost entirely up to Johnny Depp.

After a Virginia jury awarded Depp $10.4 million in compensatory and punitive damages for defamation, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor has a wide spectrum of options to collect that money from his ex-wife over the coming months and years, according to legal experts who spoke with TheWrap on condition of anonymity because of their proximity to the situation.

Become a member to read more.

Josh Dickey

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Johnny Depp Jeff Beck Album

Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Comeback Plan Starts With a Jeff Beck Album
Netflix Disney Hollywood Streaming Talent Compensation

How Hollywood May Be Sabotaging Profits With New Push to Pay Talent Upfront | Charts
johnny-depp-amber-heard

Can Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Film Careers Bounce Back After the Verdict?
amber heard

The Johnny Depp Verdict Doesn’t Just Hurt Amber Heard (Guest Blog)
amber heard

Amber Heard Plans to Appeal Defamation Verdict, Can’t Afford to Pay Johnny Depp, Attorney Says
johnny depp

Johnny Depp Won in Court – But His Career Is Still Toast
johnny depp amber heard

Johnny Depp’s Defamation Verdict Stuns Legal Experts: ‘Complete and Total Vindication’

Inside David Zaslav’s Overhaul of the Warner Bros. Movie Division | Analysis
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in court on April 25, 2022. (Credit: YouTube/Law&Crime)

Depp-Heard Verdict Splits Fans Just Like the Jury: From ‘Justice Is Served’ to ‘Profound Misogyny’
johnny depp

Johnny Depp Celebrates Jury’s Decision in Defamation Trial: ‘Truth Never Perishes’

Amber Heard ‘Heartbroken’ After Losing Johnny Depp Defamation Case