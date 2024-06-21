Joan Vassos – the upcoming “Golden Bachelorette” star – has some onscreen experience thanks to an appearance in “St. Elmo’s Fire.”

The reality star told Entertainment Tonight that she had a “split-second” role as a background actor in the 1985 Brat Pack movie, appearing in a scene with one of her celebrity crushes: Rob Lowe.

“I love Rob Lowe,” she said. “I think he’s so freaking handsome, and he’s funny, and he’s a great actor. I was actually an extra in a movie that he was in, so I met him in person. I’ve loved him since I was 21 years old. I was in “St. Elmo’s Fire.” You can see me, like, in a split second as an extra.”

Vassos makes her appearance around the 52 minute mark of the film. She’s seen riding her back past a fraternity house while Lowe’s character Billy Hicks stands outside.

Lowe isn’t the only leading man Vassos has a crush on though.

“I love Kevin Costner,” she added. “Since “Yellowstone,” I just think he is the rugged, sexy guy. Kind of opposite of Rob Lowe, who’s kind of polished. He is so darn handsome.”

When it came to thinking about the kind of man who’d turn her attention on “The Golden Bachelorette,” Vassos said they needed to be a “kind and a family man” like her father who she called the “ultimate gentleman.” She also said they needed to have a sense of adventure.

“I’m also looking for somebody that has a little sense of adventure. I worked my whole life getting to this place in life, and had planned on having all those adventures with John,” she said of plans with her late husband who died in 2021 to pancreatic cancer.

Vassos continued, “”When that all kind of vanished, I really missed that thought of planning a future with somebody and doing some fun things. I am ready for somebody that has a little sense of adventure and ready to have some fun. You only get to do this once. You only get to live once. It’s a big world and I’m ready to see it. I feel like I gotta get moving.”

Vassos’ season of “The Golden Bachelorette” is set to premiere this Fall on ABC.