‘Golden Girls’ House for Sale for $3 Million – But It’s Not in Miami

Exterior shots of the four-bedroom home in Brentwood were used on the first season of the NBC sitcom

| July 15, 2020 @ 11:08 AM
The Golden Girls

The house from “The Golden Girls” is up for sale.

The four-bedroom house in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood is up for sale with a price tag of $2.999 million following the deaths of the original owners, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The exterior of the 1950s-era house was used for establishing shots of the house shared by Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Sophia (Estelle Getty) and Rose (Betty White) on the NBC sitcom throughout its first season. It was later replicated on a studio backlot for subsequent seasons.

Also Read: 'The Golden Girls' Episode With Blackface Gag Pulled From Hulu

The original owners’ son, James C. Barry, told the Wall Street Journal that his parents agreed to have their home featured on the series because of their passion for architecture and design, though they didn’t watch the show themselves. The house was scouted for the series because its greenery — exotic plans installed by his father — gave the property an aesthetic more consistent with the show’s Miami setting.

Back in 2018, HGTV won a high-profile bidding war for the Studio City house used for exterior shots on “The Brady Bunch,” beating out Lance Bass with an offer well over the asking price of $1.885 million.

That house was later featured on the networks “A Very Brady Renovation,” which reunited all of the show’s former child stars to transform the interior of the home to match the sets used for the show.

