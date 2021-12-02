The Golden Globes are moving forward and plan to announce the nominees for the 79th annual awards ceremony in a media event later this month at the Beverly Hilton where they’ve held the awards ceremony itself for years.

Nominees will be unveiled in a press conference on Monday, Dec. 13, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., beginning at 6 a.m. PT.

The Golden Globes had previously committed to still unveiling winners and nominees for the best in film and television for the year on Jan. 9, 2022, but it’s been unclear what format those awards would take in the absence of a broadcast partner in NBC for the ceremony. It’s also unclear whether the event will be livestreamed.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has over the last eight months worked to overhaul its bylaws after backlash to an LA Times story that reported the group has no Black members. Earlier this year, a group of 21 new members, six of whom are Black, were invited into the HFPA membership, and all of them will be able to vote for this year’s awards.

All the previous members also had to be re-accredited under the bylaws, and the group’s board of directors was overhauled along with three who are non-members.

Among some of the new changes, the HFPA elected new president Helen Hoehne, appointed Eldridge Industries co-founder Todd Boehly as its interim CEO and hired its first ever chief diversity officer Neil Phillips, who joined the organization last month. They also formed a multiyear partnership with the NAACP to monitor diversity goals and progress.