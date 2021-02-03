Go Pro Today

Golden Globes’ 10 Most Ludicrous Comedy or Musical Picks, From ‘Get Out’ to ‘Green Book’ (Photos)

The categories for “My Week With Marilyn” and “The Tourist” also had moviegoers scratching their heads

| February 3, 2021 @ 5:05 AM Last Updated: February 3, 2021 @ 5:18 AM
Throughout its history, the Golden Globes have  consistently made oddball choices when it comes to determining what films qualify under its Comedy or Musical categories. Here are 10 other instances that raise an eyebrow:
The Three Musketeers 1974
"The Three Musketeers" (1974)  There are a lot of examples of sumptuous, overly colorful period pieces and adventures that flirt with the musical tag, but the funniest thing about the 1973 "Three Musketeers," which was nominated for Best Musical or Comedy, is that Charlton Heston would play a villainous Cardinal.
GHOST, Demi Moore, Patrick Swayze
"Ghost" (1990)  We've gotten a lot of mileage out of parodies of that pottery scene, but just because Whoopi Goldberg is in "Ghost" doesn't make it a comedy. It was nominated in the Best Musical or Comedy category and lost to Peter Weir's "Green Card." 
coen Brothers Fargo
"Fargo" (1996)  It isn't easy to pin down one genre for any Coen Brothers movie, especially "Fargo." But the real joke is that "Fargo" ended up losing to "Evita." 
Vicky Christina Barcelona
"Vicky Christina Barcelona" (2008)  The Globes would eventually figure out with "Blue Valentine" that there are some times when Woody Allen just prefers to not be funny, so why not this time? It did manage to win in the Musical or Comedy category however. 
"The Tourist" (2010) How can we invite Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp to the awards ceremony? Let's nominate this romantic action caper with a 20 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and stick it in the Musical or Comedy category!
Red Bruce Willis Helen Mirren John Malkovich
"RED" (2010)  Yeah, it's an action movie, but we'd find some way to invite Helen Mirren to the awards ceremony if we could too. 
"My Week With Marilyn" (2011)  Maybe someone will make a movie worthy of a Golden Globe that celebrates Marilyn Monroe's musical and comedic achievements. But this drama about Monroe's romantic fling in London wasn't it. The Michelle Williams film lost to "The Artist" that year.  
matt damon the martian
"The Martian" (2015)  "In your face, Neil Armstrong!" That line of dialogue is just about all it takes to be considered a comedy it seems. And it won! 
Get Out Daniel Kaluuya Allison Williams
"Get Out" (2017) Jordan Peele's "Get Out" is funny in that queasy, racially tense and awkward way -- but make no mistake, it's a horror movie. But it was nominated in the Best Musical or Comedy category and lost to "Lady Bird." 
Green Book Mahershala Ali
"Green Book" (2018)  While some jokes are cracked about how much the lead character eats, the story of a white bouncer hired to drive a closeted Black pianist through the racist South is more of a light-hearted drama than anything else. 