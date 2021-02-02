TheWrap's awards editor offers predictions
for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards in all the film categories.
Searchlight
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Predicted nominees: “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix) • “News of the World” (Universal) • “Nomadland” (Searchlight) • “One Night in Miami” (Amazon) • “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) •
Watch out for: “The Father,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Mank,” “Promising Young Woman”
Disney
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Predicted nominees: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” • “Hamilton” • “The Personal History of David Copperfield” • “The Prom” • “Wild Mountain Thyme” •
Watch out for: “Emma.,” “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” “The Forty-Year-Old Version,” “French Exit,” “Palm Springs”
Disney
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
Predicted nominees: “The Croods: A New Age” • “Onward” • “Over the Moon” • “Soul” • “Wolfwalkers” •
Watch out for: “Earwig and the Witch,” “No. 7 Cherry Lane,” “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon,” “Trolls World Tour,” “The Willoughbys”
BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Predicted nominees: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” • Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” • Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” • Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods” • Gary Oldman, “Mank” •
Watch out for: George Clooney, “The Midnight Sky,” Tom Hanks, “News of the World,” Mads Mikkelsen, “Another Round,” Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian,” John David Washington, “Malcolm and Marie”
Focus Features
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Predicted nominees: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” • Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” • Sophia Loren, “The Life Ahead” • Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” • Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” •
Watch out for: Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy,” Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” Julia Garner, “The Assistant,” Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman,” Zendaya, “Malcolm and Marie”
Disney
BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Predicted nominees: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” • Will Ferrell, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” • Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” • Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” • Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs” •
Watch out for: James Corden, “The Prom,” Pete Davidson, “The King of Staten Island,” Jamie Dornan, “Wild Mountain Thyme,” Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton,” Keanu Reeves, “Bill and Ted Face the Music”
Amazon Studios
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Predicted nominees: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” • Emily Blunt, “Wild Mountain Thyme” • Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit” • Meryl Streep, “The Prom” • Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma.” •
Watch out for: Rashida Jones, “On the Rocks,” Rachel McAdams, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” Cristin Milioti, “Palm Springs,” Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot,” Kristen Stewart, “Happiest Season”
Amazon Studios
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Predicted nominees: Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” • Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” • Bill Murray, “On the Rocks” • Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami” • Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal” •
Watch out for: Yahya Abdul-Mateen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods,” Frank Langella, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Mark Rylance, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” David Strathairn, “Nomadland”
Universal
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Predicted nominees: Ellen Burstyn, “Pieces of a Woman” • Olivia Colman, “The Father” • Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” • Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” • Helena Zengel, “News of the World” •
Watch out for: Candice Bergen, “Let Them All Talk,” Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy,” Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian,” Nicole Kidman, “The Prom,” Saoirse Ronan, “Ammonite”
Getty Images
BEST DIRECTOR
Predicted nominees: David Fincher, “Mank” • Regina King, “One Night in Miami” • Spike Lee, “Da 5 Bloods” • Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” • Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland” •
Watch out for: Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari,” George Clooney, “The Midnight Sky,” Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman,” Paul Greengrass, “News of the World,” Florian Zeller, “The Father”
Netflix
BEST SCREENPLAY
Predicted nominees: Jack Fincher, “Mank” • Kemp Powers, “One Night in Miami” • Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” • Florian Zeller, “The Father” • Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland” •
Watch out for: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Malcolm and Marie,” Minari,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Soul”
A24
BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE
Predicted nominees: “Another Round” • “Apples” • “I’m No Longer Here” • “The Life Ahead” • “Minari” •
Watch out for: “Charlatan,” “Dear Comrades!,” “I Carry You With Me,” “Quo Vadis, Aida?,” “The Truth”
Netflix
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Predicted nominees: “Da 5 Bloods” • “The Midnight Sky” • “News of the World” • “Soul” • “Tenet” •
Watch out for: “Emma.,” “The Life Ahead,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Netflix
BEST ORIGINAL
Predicted nominees:“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” • “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” • “Just Sing” from “Trolls World Tour” • “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” • “Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” •
Watch out for: “Carried Me With You” from “Onward,” “Everybody Cries” from “The Outpost,” “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Rain Song” from “Minari,” “Wuhan Flu” from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”