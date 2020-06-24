‘Gone With the Wind’ Back on HBO Max With Disclaimer Film Ignores ‘Horrors of Slavery’

“Gone With the Wind” was restored to HBO Max on Wednesday after initially being pulled from the new streaming platform, and the film now opens with a video introduction that speaks to the film’s flawed, romantic view of the Antebellum south.

“The film’s treatment of this world through a lens of nostalgia denies the horrors of slavery, as well as its legacy of racial inequality,” TCM host Jacqueline Stewart says in a several minute video introduction at the start of the film. “Watching ‘Gone With the Wind’ can be uncomfortable, even painful, still it is important that classic Hollywood films are available to us in their original form.”

The film is also accompanied with a series of extras, including a panel discussion about the film’s complicated legacy.

“Gone With the Wind” was originally pulled from the platform earlier this month.

More to come…