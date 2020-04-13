‘Good Morning America’ Anchor George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive for Coronavirus

ABC News veteran made the announcement Monday

| April 13, 2020 @ 5:44 AM Last Updated: April 13, 2020 @ 6:11 AM

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced Monday on “Good Morning America,” two weeks after his wife, Ali Wentworth, announced her own diagnosis.

The anchor, who has been broadcasting from home, said that he has not shown any signs of illness despite the diagnosis: “I am one of those I guess cases that are asymptomatic,” he said. “I have never had a fever. Never had chills. Never had a headache. Never had a cough. Never had shortness of breath. I’m feeling great.”

Also Read: ABC News Hosts Pay Tribute to 'Good Morning America' Camera Operator Who Died of Coronavirus Complications

Stephanopulos said that his wife, who revealed her diagnosis on April 1, has also shown improvement. “She is doing much much better,” he told “GMA” co-anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan on Monday. “She is going on her fifth day now with no fever, which is a good sign. Slowly getting out of bed a little bit more each day.”

His announcement comes at a tough time for the industry as well as the world in general. “GMA” camera operator Tony Greer passed away of coronavirus complications, and Stephanopoulos himself was among those who paid tribute to their late colleague last week.

High-profile anchors across various networks have tested positive for the coronavirus, including CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin as well as Fox News’ Jedediah Bila. Many programs have been being broadcast from talent’s homes for weeks. Stephanopoulos’ “GMA” co-host Robin Roberts herself made the switch to telecommuting during the last week of March.

