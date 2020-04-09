ABC News employees are paying tribute to Tony Greer, a “Good Morning America” camera operator who died of coronavirus.

On Wednesday morning, “GMA” co-host Robin Roberts told viewers that the coronavirus had claimed a member of the show’s “family.” She hailed Greer as “talented” and “such a bright light,” adding, “You could just feel Tony’s beautiful spirit. You could feel it from a mile away. We loved Tony.”

Roberts said he loved the show and meeting all the guests as photos of the 62-year-old with Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Anniston and Sen. Kamala Harris rolled onscreen.

Also Read: Longtime NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Roberts, working from home per her doctor’s suggestion, got emotional during her segment on Greer, saying, “We loved every single moment we were blessed to spend and share with Tony. Our condolences to his family in Chicago. His mother, Fanny, we’ve got to say this to you, Ma’am: Your son was a good man.”

George Stephanopoulos joined in, calling him a “consummate gentleman” and reminiscing about sharing breakfast time with him.

David Muir also paid tribute to Greer in a segment that aired on “World News Tonight,” where he was praised as a six-year veteran of the job, a lover of music, a family man and a traveler.

ABC isn’t the only network affected by the pandemic. Some companies, like Fox News Media, have a slew of positive diagnoses. Others, like NBC News, have also lost beloved crewmembers.

Tony Greer, a beloved member of our GMA family, passed away after testing positive for COVID-19. He will be dearly missed and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/d5qMGw88Yr — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 8, 2020