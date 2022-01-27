Good Sam

CBS

CBS Wins Wednesday as NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Shows Go to Reruns

by | January 27, 2022 @ 9:50 AM

”The Amazing Race“ and ”Good Sam“ add audience with the lighter competition load

CBS could get used to this. NBC aired reruns of its “Chicago” shows on Wednesday, and CBS’ “The Amazing Race” and “Good Sam” grew their audiences from last week.

ABC, which is more of a non-factor on Wednesdays anyway, also aired only repeats. Surely that didn’t hurt (CBS, it sure hurt ABC) either.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

