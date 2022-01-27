CBS Wins Wednesday as NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Shows Go to Reruns

”The Amazing Race“ and ”Good Sam“ add audience with the lighter competition load

ABC, which is more of a non-factor on Wednesdays anyway, also aired only repeats. Surely that didn’t hurt (CBS, it sure hurt ABC) either.

CBS could get used to this. NBC aired reruns of its “Chicago” shows on Wednesday, and CBS’ “The Amazing Race” and “Good Sam” grew their audiences from last week .

CBS finished first outright in primetime averages. NBC and Fox tied for second place among adults 18-49, and those “One Chicago” encores actually drew significantly largest crowds overall than Fox’s originals. ABC was able to beat The CW, but it was probably a bit too close for Disney’s comfort in the key demo.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. A special primetime “Let’s Make a Deal” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.6 rating and 4.4 million total viewers. At 9, “The Amazing Race” received a 0.5 rating and 3.8 million total viewers. “Good Sam” at 10 got a 0.3 rating and 2.5 million total viewers.

NBC and Fox tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4. NBC was second in total viewers with 3.3 million, Fox was third with 2.2 million.

For Fox, “I Can See Your Voice” at 8 p.m. had a 0.4 rating and 2 million total viewers. At 9, “Next Level Chef” got a 0.4 rating and 2 million total viewers.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.2 and in total viewers with 1.8 million, airing all reruns.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 524,000. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 585,000 total viewers. At 9, “Batwoman” got a 0.1 rating and 464,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.