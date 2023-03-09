After the “Good Trouble” Season 4 finale left viewers reeling after dramatic cliffhanger, the new teaser for Season 5 sees the Coterie recovering from the tragic incident with the unanswered question: who got shot?

“Someone that you care about got shot,” a voice echoes as several familiar faces, most notably Maia Mitchell (Callie), return to the Coterie in the wake of the shooting. As the yet to be revealed victim undergoes care at the hospital, the series also brings back “The Fosters” staples Stef Foster (Teri Polo) and Lena Adams (Sherri Michelle Saum).

“I don’t know what to say,” Gael says in the teaser as the friends solemnly gather around their kitchen table while Davia asks, “Do you think they’re gonna make it?”

Season 5 picks up from the Season 4 finale, which ended in a stress-induced chase as Marianna (Cierra Ramirez) attempted to free Joaquin’s sister, Jenna, from the grasps of a strange farm community, who Joaquin believes is holding Jenna against her will. As Marianna, Joaquin and Jenna run with their lives at stake to escape the farm, a bullet whizzes at the group, leaving viewers clueless as to the victim of the shooting.

While Maia Mitchell took a hiatus from the spinoff series as Callie moved across the country to Washington, D.C. to pursue a job at the ACLU, Freeform announced during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour that the pivotal character will return in the Season 5 premiere.

“Good Trouble” stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig and Booboo Stewart.

Joanna Johnson serves as showrunner and EP alongside executive producers Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Cierra Ramirez.

“Good Trouble” Season 5 premieres March 16 on Freeform, and will stream the next day on Hulu.