Peter Paige, a key creative behind “Good Trouble” and “Station 19,” lamented the cancelation this week of both shows in posts on social media. The former actor, known for his work on “Queer as Folk,” cocreated “The Fosters” and its spin-off “Good Trouble,” as well as showrunner and directing episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” sister show “Station 19.”

He called the double-cancellation news “pretty surreal.” In a series of tweets, Paige explained that the two shows “have been my home and my family” for the last decade.

Well, yesterday was pretty surreal: #Station19 coming to an end, and #GoodTrouble cancelled. Not a great day – still wrapping my head around the news. These shows (along with #TheFosters) have been my home and my family for the more than the last decade. — Peter Paige (@ThePeterPaige) December 9, 2023

Paige mourned the dual cancellation, continuing, “I’ve been surrounded by such talented, good, kind people who really believe in using the power of TV to make the world a better place. There are no words to express how these shows have changed me, nor for my gratitude.”

“My love to the casts, the writers, the crews, everyone at Shondaland, the people from the networks who supported the shows, and especially the fans – none of this would have been possible without all of you,” he added. “Thank you.”

“And as sad as I am, I am so so so much more grateful. We are truly the lucky ones,” Paige concluded.

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, announced the “Station 19” news on Friday. He said, “For seven seasons, ‘Station 19’ has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda [Rhimes] and Betsy [Beers’] incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling.”

“With Zoanne [Clack] and Peter [Paige] at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show’s milestone 100th episode,” Erwich added.

On the same day, Freeform announced the cancellation of “Good Trouble.” The cast and crew of the show are being given the opportunity to film more scenes so they can give fans closure in the forthcoming series finale.

Freeform has also been bidding adieu to other shows recently including “Cruel Summer,” the adult animated series “Praise Petey” as well as “Grown-ish,” which will air its sixth and final season next year.