Google to Invest $25 Billion in AI Data Centers in US

Google on Tuesday said it will invest $25 billion in artificial intelligence infrastructure and data centers in the United States over the next two years, as American tech giants continue to spend big on AI.

The company will also be putting $3 billion towards updating two hydropower plants in Pennsylvania that will serve the AI data centers.

Google’s funding announcement comes at the same time it announced a new “AI Works for America” program, where it will train workers on how to use the new technology and, ideally, develop an “AI-empowered U.S. workforce.”

The program will start by offering free AI training courses to every Pittsburgh resident; the new AI investment and program coincides with President Trump heading to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh to talk about AI investment in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, said it would be spending $75 billion in 2025, primarily on data centers and technical infrastructure to support its AI ambitions. Google’s Gemini AI model competes with a number of other models, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Grok from xAI.

Google’s $25 billion for AI infrastructure also comes a day after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company behind Facebook and Instagram would be spending hundreds of billions of dollars on AI data centers. Alphabet is also currently feeling heat from U.S. regulators, with two federal antitrust lawsuits hanging over the company.