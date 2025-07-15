Harris Dickinson’s Directorial Debut ‘Urchin’ Sells to 1-2 Special

Harris Dickinson’s directorial debut “Urchin” has been acquired for North American release by 1-2 Special, the distribution company founded in February by former Sideshow executive Jason Hellerstein. The movie, which won the Cannes Un Certain Regard Best Performance award for Frank Dillane, will be released in theaters this fall.

“Urchin” follows a “rough sleeper” in London who is trapped in a cycle of self-destruction as he struggles to turn his life around. Described as “raw and absurd,” the film is a deeply personal work for Dickinson, who broke out with acting roles in “Beach Rats” and “Triangle of Sadness” and starred opposite Nicole Kidman in last year’s “Baby Girl.”

In his positive review out of Cannes, TheWrap critic Chase Hutchinson compared “Urchin” favorably to Danny Boyle’s seminal film “Trainspotting,” because “both are films about deeply flawed people trying to do better, only to find themselves continually getting drawn back into the same old painful patterns and making the same mistakes.”

Producer Archie Pearch said, “We’re incredibly excited to have 1-2 Special on board as our North American distributor. Their bold, distinctive slate and deep passion for the film make them the ideal partner to help us connect with audiences across North America. As a new company ourselves, we recognized a kindred spirit in their entrepreneurial passion.”

“Urchin” was produced by Archie Pearch at Devisio Pictures, with Scott O’Donnell of Somesuch. The film was developed by BBC Film, and was financed by BBC Film, BFI and Tricky Knot. Executive Producers are Eva Yates, Ama Ampadu, Alexandra Tynion and Olivia Tyson.

The deal was negotiated by The Gersh Agency, UTA Independent Film Group, and Charades on behalf of the filmmakers with 1-2 Special.

Other 1-2 Special titles include Radu Jude’s upcoming Locarno premiere “Dracula” as well as his Silver Bear winner “Kontinental ‘25.”