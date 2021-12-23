connected tv google amazon

Getty Images

New Duopoly Threat: Google and Amazon Could Control 80% of All Connected TVs in a Decade | PRO Insight

by | December 23, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Tech giants are applying strategies that led them to dominate smartphones to new ventures, producer and media professor Evan Shapiro writes

Earlier this year, the BBC fired a major shot at the world’s third largest company asking the U.K.’s Competition and Markets’ Authority to expand its investigation into anticompetitive mobile OS practices to include TV operating systems — specifically Google’s Android TV. According to the BBC’s projections, 60 to 80% of new TV sets sold by 2023 may have an operating system owned by one of four companies: Google, Apple, Meta or Amazon. And the broadcaster fears that Android (and other dominant players) may be able to prioritize services that they own and monetize.

Personally, I think the BBC is wrong. Here’s why: Over the course of the last decade, just two companies have taken control of 98% of all smartphones on Earth. In the U.S., Apple controls approximately 60% of all smartphone OS, while Google/Android controls around 40%. Worldwide, Google controls roughly 70% of OS and Apple about 30%.

Become a member to read more.

Wrap Staff

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

The Bachelorette

Ratings: Rare Tuesday NFL Games Blindside ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale
Lester Holt in Mayfield, KY following deadly tornadoes in Dec. 2021 (#1)

How ‘NBC Nightly News’ Has Gained Ground on ‘ABC World News Tonight’ in 2021 (Chart)
The Matrix Resurrections

Can ‘Matrix Resurrections’ (or Any Movie) Compete With ‘Spider-Man’ at Christmas Box Office?
Dynasty -- "That Holiday Spirit" -- Image Number: DYN502a_0003r -- Pictured (L - R): Grant Show as Blake Carrington -- Photo: Wilford Harewood/The CW -- (C) 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Ratings: ‘Dynasty’ Season 5 Premiere Is Show’s Most-Watched Episode in 2 Years
premier league nbc sports network

Why NBC Sports Network’s Shutdown This Month Could Be a Sign of Cable TV’s Bleak Future
jeff bezos amazon

Amazon Shuts Down Reviews of Xi Jinping’s Book After Demand From Chinese Government
spider-man far from home

How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swung to a Record $600 Million Debut Despite the Pandemic

Google’s YouTube TV Reaches Deal to Restore Access to Disney-Owned Channels
greys anatomy station 10 big sky

Ratings: Fox’s Football Sacks ‘Station 19,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Big Sky’ Fall Finales
cable network ratings wwe

All 124 Cable Channels Ranked by Average Viewership in 2021

Can ‘The Goldbergs’ Survive Jeff Garlin’s Ouster – and Sinking Ratings?