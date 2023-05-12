Searching for the future of search

Does the future of search still include websites?

Google, Generative Search and the Web’s Uncertain Future | PRO Insight

by | May 12, 2023 @ 2:00 PM

Digging through a bunch of websites to find information is annoying, but we’re in trouble if the primary sources go away

The demo was beautiful. At Google’s I/O developer conference this week, the company showed an experimental version of its search engine handling an almost unimaginably difficult query. Asked whether a family with kids under three years old and a dog would prefer Arches National Park or Bryce Canyon, Google scoured the internet and returned a lengthy, detailed answer. It noted that only Bryce had paths that allowed dogs, that kids might love the rock formations at Arches and that Arches still had plenty of dog-friendly campgrounds, pullouts, and roads.

“Now, search does the heavy lifting for you,” said Google Search VP Cathy Edwards. Behind her, an AI-generated search response took up the full browser window.

Become a member to read more.

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He's the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Images from some of the comedies coming to theaters in 2023

Everyone’s a Comedian: Why Hollywood Is Struggling to Bring Comedies Back to Theaters

IMDb’s CEO Says Hollywood Should Embrace Tech: ‘There Are Better Ways to Tell Their Stories’
Streaming Subscribers and ARPU

How the Streamers Stack Up Right Now in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts
donald trump town hall chris licht cnn

CNN Aftershocks: The Fallout for CEO Chris Licht After Trump Town Hall
WGA-moms-strike-panel

WGA Strike Roundtable: ‘I Can’t Support My Family for the Rest of the Year’ – Writer Moms Talk Why They Strike | Video
"Scream VI" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies performed well on streaming over the May 5-7 weekend.

Paramount+’s ‘Scream VI’ Slashes the Streaming Movie Competition for the No. 1 Ranking | Chart
Trump CNN Townhall Kaitlan Collins Nasty

Hello, He Lied: CNN Goes After Trump Lovers – and Fox Viewers – With a Fabrication-Filled Town Hall

Tucker Carlson’s New Twitter Show Could Be a Moneymaker – or Just a Noisemaker