Google may have just opened a Pandora’s box with its new “AI Overviews” feature, the company’s new AI generated one paragraph summaries that now appear first in its search results. The reigning champ of search rushed it into the AI market – and fell flat on its face – in an attempt to beat back AI market leader OpenAI/Microsoft and new competitors like highly touted Perplexity. It was yet another in a continuing string of baffling generative AI gaffes (remember its “woke” Gemini image generating launch?) that certainly didn’t build confidence in its brand, which arguably has stifled search innovation for decades.