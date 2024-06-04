May was not a good month for generative AI companies in the eyes of the creative community. OpenAI mimicked Scarlett Johansson’s voice to push CEO Sam Altman’s agenda. Google search introduced AI Overviews to give consumers the information they need without linking them to the publishers who create it. And Apple crushed all of creativity down to a pulp. Literally.

All of this shines the spotlight on the need for the media and entertainment industry, together with all creatives in it, to closely follow accelerating developments in the genAI space and take action to protect their rightful interests. To that end, here is my first generative AI “watch list” – an inauspicious group of 10 companies to track and keep the heat on in order to move to a more ethically and legally sourced — not to mention, fairly compensated — genAI world.