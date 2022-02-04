‘Goosebumps’: Live-Action TV Show Ordered to Series at Disney+

Disney+ has given a 10-episode order to a new live-action TV series based on the best-selling R.L. Stine books, “Goosebumps,” TheWrap confirmed on Friday. The streamer is already home to another Stine series, “Just Beyond,” which debuted in October.

The series follows five teenagers as they work together to stop the supernatural forces they accidentally loosed on their town – and learn their parents’ teenage secrets along the way.

Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman serve as writers and executive producers on the show, with Stoller executive producing via Stoller Global Solutions. Letterman, who directed the 2015 movie “Goosebumps” starring Jack Black, will also direct the first episode.

Neal H. Moritz, who produced the 2015 and 2018 feature films, returns as executive producer on the new series.

No cast has been announced yet.

A previous “Goosebumps” TV series ran between 1996 and 1998 on Fox Kids and Canda’s YTV. Each episode was based on a different book in the series..

Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions, and Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman of Scholastic Entertainment are also executive producing. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce. Original Film and Stoller Global Solutions are currently under TV overall deals with Sony.

“Goosebumps” is one of the best-selling book series of all time. More than 400 million English-language copies of the books are now in print, plus international editions in 32 languages, and there are now more than 200 “Goosebumps” books in total.

Variety first reported the news.