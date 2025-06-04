Mike Johnson Says Trump Was ‘Not Delighted’ by Musk Criticism Over His Big Beautiful Bill | Video

Republican leaders championed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” backed by President Trump, lauded Elon Musk for his work leading the Department of Government Efficiency and blasted Democrats for allowing “tens of millions” of illegal aliens — like the attacker in Boulder, Colorado — into the country during a Wednesday press conference.

House Speaker Mike Johnson praised Musk during most of his time speaking, saying the Tesla boss had done “extraordinary” work finding needless government spending while leading DOGE. Musk, Johnson noted, was inside the “belly of the beast” that is the U.S. government and helped shine a light on waste that was “unknowable until now.”

Still, Johnson also said President Trump was “not delighted that Elon did a 180” on the bill. His comments came after Musk on Tuesday blasted the “pork-filled” bill as a “disgusting abomination.” The speaker’s comments also stand out, considering White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday the president had shrugged off Musk’s criticism of the bill.

“The president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill, it doesn’t change the president’s opinion,” she said.

Johnson on Wednesday said DOGE was “the beginning of making government more efficient” and that it is “going to take us a while” to make all the cuts Musk wants to see, considering it took decades for the deficit to reach the point it is at. He also said he called Musk on Tuesday night and was unable to reach him, but was hoping to the two would speak today.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill” passed the House last month and has moved to the Senate for consideration. Also on Wednesday, an analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office noted the same bill could add $2.4 trillion to the nation’s debt.

GOP leaders then ripped Democrats and the Biden Administration for doing nothing to curb illegal immigration at several points on Wednesday morning.

Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan said the Biden Administration’s “open border policies” paved the way for the attack against Jews in Colorado last weekend while rallying for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, was seen on video yelling “we have to end Zionists” in a video that went viral on X. The Egyptian national was in the country illegally, Fox News reported; Soliman entered the U.S. in 2022 and his work permit to remain in the country expired in March.

“I mean, honestly, what’s next? Is a Democrat going to fly to Boulder to visit the illegal who burned Jews alive? Is that what’s next for the Democratic Party?” McClain said on Wednesday. “The contrast between Republicans and Democrats couldn’t be more clear.”

Shen also said more terrorist attacks could occur because of the “tens of millions” of people who are in the country illegally thanks to Biden. Johnson then said one main reason the bill needs to pass the Senate is because it “includes $45 billion to expand ICE detention capacity.”