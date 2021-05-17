Gordon Ramsay Lands New Fox Cooking Competition Show ‘Next Level Chef’

Gordon Ramsay is taking things to the next level — literally — with his latest cooking competition at Fox, “Next Level Chef.”

Per Fox, the show is “the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!”

The description continues: “With a level playing field, Ramsay has opened up the competition and scoured the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world’s newest superstar!”

Ramsay will be joined by chefs Nyesha Arrington and Gino D’Acampo, with the three co-mentors leaving “no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of the talented chefs, and take them under their wings,” attempting to “bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find ‘the one.'”

That one will win a life-changing $250,000 grand prize and become the Next Level Chef.

“’Next Level Chef’ is a unique format that could only come from the delightfully brilliant culinary mind of Gordon Ramsay,” Rob Wade, Fox’s unscripted chief, said. “We couldn’t be happier to bring Gordon, Nyesha and Gino competing together on what is a new and innovative way into a cooking competition series.”

“This is the next evolution in cooking competitions,” Ramsay added. “It’s big and it’s bold, and I can’t wait for people to see it!”

“Next Level Chef” was developed by the Studio Ramsay team led by chief creative officer Lisa Edwards and creative director of development Fernando De Jesus. Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.