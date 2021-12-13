Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation’ Takes Gordon to a Nudist Beach to His Surprise (Exclusive Video)

"Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip" returns to Fox tonight with a "European Vacation" installment that sees Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix galavant across Scotland, Italy and France. It also sees way more skin than we'd expect from a special featuring the celebrity chef -- or that Ramsay himself signed up for.

In TheWrap's exclusive sneak peek from the two-hour "Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation," which debuts tonight, Monday at 8/7c on Fox, Gordon, Gino and Fred go to a beach in the French Riviera that, unbeknownst to Gordon, is a nudist beach.

For as adventurous as the celebrity chef is in the kitchen, he's definitely not as enthusiastic about being surrounded by naked people in public -- and for sure not about to take off his own swimsuit.

"This is embarrassing, I'm uncomfortable here," the "Hell's Kitchen" star says to his buddy Fred, who tries to get him to lose his bottoms and then encourages him to take a selfie with a nude fan.

Just as Fred is calling Gordon "too uptight," Gino comes waltzing out in the buff, fully embracing the nudist beach experience.

The absurdity Gordon finds around him brings out one of his classic bleeped "f---" moments. No surprise there, as he's well known for being a potty mouth on his other Fox programs "24 Hours to Hell and Back" and "Hell's Kitchen."

Watch TheWrap's very revealing exclusive preview via the video above.

Here's the official description for the special "Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation," courtesy of Fox:

"Gordon Ramsay is back, on another rowdy road trip with friends Gino D’Acampo and Fred Siriex! This time, it's an epic European vacation through Italy, France and Scotland to discover all the best food and fun in each of their home countries."

"Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation" debuts tonight, Monday, at 8/7c on Fox.