‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 20 Finale: And the Winner Is…

After weeks of fiery battles, “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 20 has come to an end and one competitor has come out on top, winning the Fox cooking competition and the Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas. Congrats to… Trenton!

During the two-hour season finale, Chef Ramsay planned an emotional reunion for the three remaining chefs — Kiya, Megan and Trenton — before they were tasked with cooking a five-course dinner service scored by celebrity judges.

Megan and Trenton were chosen as the final two chefs, and in the second hour of the finale, they picked their brigades from a pool of their former competitors and competed in their final dinner service, after which the last chef standing was chosen. When all was said and done, it was Trenton who won “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 20.

The landmark 20th season of “Hell’s Kitchen” was dubbed “Young Guns,” and saw Chef Gordon Ramsay back in Las Vegas, home to five of his restaurants, including the world’s first Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace.

The “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” installment marked the first time the show featured 18 aspiring chefs from across the country that were all aged 24 years old or younger at the start of the competition.

“Food in America has changed dramatically since we premiered,” Arthur Smith, who founded “Hell’s Kitchen” production company A. Smith & Co., told TheWrap at the beginning of Season 20. “The idea of doing a food show on network television was also groundbreaking, because there had never been one that worked. And, quite frankly, no one knew who Gordon was then. So if you think about what has happened during the course of our run: No. 1, Gordon is the most famous chef in the world. So that’s great. And the other thing is the show is now in a zillion countries and that’s great. But also, the food has changed. And also what happened is that not that long ago, when a child or a young person would tell their family that they wanted to work in a kitchen or be a chef, it was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know.’ But now, being a chef is a very distinguished profession because of Gordon Ramsay and other celebrity chefs and how food has evolved in America and how our palates have changed in America and how we’re more adventurous with what we eat. And I think in some ways, ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and shows like ‘Top Chef,’ which also has been on for a long time, they have contributed to changing how people look at food.”

“Hell’s Kitchen” is executive produced by Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer. The series hails from ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc.