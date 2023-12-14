Gordon Ramsay Turns ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Into a Space-Themed Food Fight | Exclusive Video

In the next episode of Fox Television’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” Gordon Ramsay will give contestants an important lesson about outer space: Food doesn’t work the same in zero-G as it does here on earth.

Of course, saying something isn’t the same thing as showing something, and so it is Ramsay makes the point via an old school food fight. Hey, physics, right.

As Ramsay was attempting to explain, gravity changes things considerably, as does the lack of it where, he said, “food can go anywhere.” Which he then proceeded to demonstrate by throwing it at the nearest person, which of course escalated into the fight.

Of course, we should note that in space, the sort of food fight seen in this clip wouldn’t be possible either, since gravity also plays a role in, you know, what happens after you throw something, as well as your ability to throw it. But hey, TV magic, right?

But to be clear, we’re inclined to agree with contestant Carmen, who said “I’m not aiming at chef Ramsay no matter what I do.” Yeah, smart.

“This season’s theme is “The American Dream.” Per the season logline, “Contestants will compete in themed challenges including BBQing, creating their own signature dish, as well as dinner service at the iconic Hell’s Kitchen restaurant.” Great, but after seeing this clip we defintely need more space stuff.

Meanwhile, this season of “Hell’s Kitchen” has a galaxy of celebrity guest, including Oscar De La Hoya, Martina McBride, Garcelle Beauvais, Bobby Berk, Jennie Garth, Paula Abdul, G-Eazy, Olivia Culpo, Giada De Laurentiis, and Zedd just to name a few.

Over the course of its run, the series has been nominated for six Primetime Emmys awards and has launched a restaurant chain of the same name. There are currently six Hell’s Kitchen restaurants with locations in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Southern California, Atlantic City, Washington D.C. and Dubai. A seventh location is set to open in Miami later this year.

New episodes air Thursdays, including the food fight, which debuts (along with the rest of the episode) tomorrow, Dec. 14.