‘The Masked Singer’: Sea Queen Takes Fans to a ‘Winter Wonderland’ in Holiday Sing-Along | Exclusive Video

The annual “Masked Singer” holiday sing-along is here, and things are as festive as ever when Sea Queen takes fans to a “Winter Wonderland.”

The two-hour special, airing on Tuesday night, allows contestants to take a break from the competition before the finale, and simply get in the holiday spirit with festive performances. In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, Sea Queen sings the classic “Winter Wonderland,” showcasing her unique voice once more.

You can watch the moment in the video above.

In addition to Sea Queen, the special episode of “The Masked Singer” will feature all-new performances of holiday songs from some of the rest of this season’s cast including Cow, Gazelle, Hawk and Donut. Plus, fans will also be treated to the return of some “Masked Singer” alums.

The holiday special will also highlight some of this season’s biggest moments, as the remaining contestants gear up to fight for a spot in the season finale, and compete for the Golden Mask trophy.

The holiday sing-along episode of “The Masked Singer” airs Tuesday from 8-10pm PT/ET.