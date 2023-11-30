‘The Masked Singer’: S’more Says Competing in Costume ‘Was Like Training at High Altitude’

The costumes of “The Masked Singer” may be beautiful and extravagant, but some of them are heavy. In fact, according to this week’s eliminated contestant S’more, performing in the costume was a little “like training at high altitude.”

Yes, S’more found himself on the elimination fire on “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday night, after a strong performance of “That’s The Way (I Like It)” by KC and the Sunshine Band for disco night. Guesses from the panelists included members of the Backstreet Boys and New Kids on the Block, but in the end, it was actually O-Town member and former “Wicked” on Broadway star Ashley Parker Angel.

Despite his performance and fitness background — Parker Angel launched his own health and wellness company and began online fitness coaching — the singer admitted it was tough being on stage in the full attire.

“The graham cracker suit itself was very heavy. I had these giant marshmallow quadriceps, and so it was kind of hard — they’re rubbing together, right? So even walking is a challenge. And then they’re like, ‘We love your background as a pop star and in a boyband, let’s give you a ton of choreography.’ And I’m like, yes, let’s do it. And then you’re actually trying to do it and you’re so winded. It was like training at high altitude.”

Still, having both Broadway and professional training as a baseline proved essential.

“Honestly, I don’t know what I would have done without that,” Parker Angel continued. “Because I came into it being in good cardiovascular condition and that really helped me.”

He continued, “But I have to say, even with a Broadway background, there is an adrenaline rush to Broadway that is very similar to the the night that we go live and we’re in front of the audience [on ‘The Masked Singer’]. There’s this certain adrenaline rush that, I think if you don’t have a background as a live performer, it can be very intimidating for people.”

That said, Parker Angel was a little intimidated himself. But he was never hesitant about joining the show.

“I’d gotten offers for shows … and I had passed on them all. But when ‘The Masked Singer’ came along, it was a completely different thing,” he said. “Because a lot of my family is already obsessed with the show and watches religiously, I thought it would be really awesome to step back on stage in this new, really unique show, which I loved watching. So I really couldn’t say no, it was the perfect thing at the perfect time. It was a ‘hell yes.’”

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.