Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Lands Fox’s Vacant Post-NFC Championship Slot

A new episode of Fox’s newest series from Gordon Ramsay, “Next Level Chef,” will air in place of the series premiere of “Monarch” after the network’s coverage of the NFL’s NFC Championship Game later this month.

Per Fox, “in this special episode, Ramsay and his fellow mentors, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, serve up a Sunday Brunch challenge, during which each remaining chef must create a next-level dish that incorporates both sweet and savory elements in just 45 minutes. Find out who will rise to the occasion and who ends up with egg on their face when one aspiring chef goes home.”

“Monarch,” the upcoming country music drama starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel, was originally supposed to premiere Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. ET, following the NFL semifinal game. Fox pushed back “Monarch” until the fall citing production delays related to COVID.

“With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, ‘Monarch,’ is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022. Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact COVID-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule ‘Monarch’s’ January 30 debut to the Fall,” a Fox spokesperson said Wednesday. “As the cornerstone of Fox’s new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes. We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is ‘Monarch.’”

“Next Level Chef” is no stranger to getting NFL lead-ins. It’s Jan. 2 premiere came after Fox’s Sunday afternoon NFL coverage. In Live + 7 Day ratings, the series premiere delivered an 1.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, which made it the season’s top debut.