In this month’s episode of “UnWrapped,” hosts Emily Vogel and Andi Ortiz are joined by “Gossip Girl” star Jordan Alexander.

Ahead of participating in WrapWomen’s “Next Gen Hollywood Roundtable” at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit, streaming online Dec. 7-9, Alexander opened about how she is using her platform on and off the screen to empower underrepresented groups. Whether it’s wearing an unknown designer on the red carpet or binging the original “Gossip Girl” at home on her couch, Alexander is always unabashedly herself.

In this episode Jordan Alexander discusses…

Her best fashion advice and most embarrassing fashion fails

Her thoughts on throuples

The weight of addressing privilege on screen

About UnWrapped:

“UnWrapped” is a monthly podcast produced by WrapWomen, dedicated to empowering the next generation of women in media and entertainment. Each episode “unwraps” topics from entertainment news and industry trends to career advice, Hollywood headlines and more.

Special guests include industry leaders, actors, producers and studio execs. The aim of the series is to connect those looking for knowledge and access to those with the knowledge and access, providing the WrapWomen community tools to succeed in their personal and professional lives.

New episodes of “UnWrapped” drop the last Friday of every month. You can listen on TheWrap.com, WrapWomen.com, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music or wherever you get your podcasts.

