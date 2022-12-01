Gossip Girl season 2 premieres Dec. 1 on HBO Max (HBO Max)
HBO Max
Welcome back Upper East Siders! “Gossip Girl” is back and better than ever for season 2, ready to dish the juiciest secrets as our favorites get up to more debauchery and scandal than last time. Will JC finally claim her right to the throne or will an unlikely challenger have to fight her for it? Will Noble O keep looking after last season’s budding romance with Grace or return to dueling sisters JC and Little Z?
If you need a refresher on our next victims, check out who plays who in the HBO Max Original.
Xoxo, Gossip Girl
HBO Max
Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway
Jordan Alexander stars in the HBO Max series as Julien Calloway, a socialite and influencer who rules the school despite taking a backseat to the throne this season. After her father was wrapped up in a sexual assault scandal, Julien has moved in with her half-sister, Zoya, and Zoya’s father, Nick, as she determines her goals for this tumultuous moment in her life.
You might recognize Alexander from “Unbury the Biscuit,” “Rookie Blue” and “Sacred Lies.”
HBO Max
Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott
Whitney Peak also stars as Zoya, a freshman new to the world of the Upper East Side who lives with her father, Nick, and now navigates living with her half-sister, Julien, whose wardrobe takes up half of her room. Zoya also deepens her friendship with Shan and her family — though this friendship might have its own consequences.
You might have seen Peak in “Hocus Pocus 2,” “Home Before Dark” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”
HBO Max
Eli Brown as Obie
Eli Brown returns as Obie, or “Noble O” as Gossip Girl likes to call him. Obie is an activist who frequently butts heads with his mother who runs a corporate conglomerate that funds his luxurious NYC accommodations. Despite getting dragged into a love triangle between Julien and Zoya, Obie has turned his attention to Grace, a politician’s daughter he started dating before Thanksgiving.
Brown has previously appeared in “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionist,” “Spinning Out” and “Wrath of Man.”
HBO Max
Savannah Lee Smith as Monet
Savannah Lee Smith plays Monet, a confidant of Julien’s whose loyalty is increasingly tested as Julien refuses Monet’s help to up her influencer game. These annoyances weigh on Monet as she sets her sights on a place for herself.
She will appear in the upcoming “Something Here.”
HBO Max
Zión Moreno as Luna
Zión Moreno reprises her role as Luna, Julien’s most loyal sidekick who steps in to defend Julien’s reign when a challenger threatens to take the throne.
Moreno can be seen in “Claws,” “Control Z” and “K-12.”
HBO Max
Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey
Emily Alyn Lind plays Audrey, Julien’s best friend who also expands her relationship with Aki to include Max. Audrey is clearly not ready to come out yet, and delays it as long as humanly possible in a number of schemes.
You might recognize Lind in “Sacred Lies,” “Everything Breath You Take” and “Revenge.”
HBO Max
Evan Mock as Aki
Evan Mock plays Aki, Audrey’s longtime boyfriend who also enters into the triad with Max and Audrey, and is hesitant to come out to the world. Aki also feels some distance from his close friend, Obie, who has been rather disengaged from their friend group while dating Grace.
Mock is a relative newcomer to the industry.
HBO Max
Thomas Doherty as Max
Thomas Doherty returns as Max, a recovering player who enters into a triad with Aki and Audrey, though he is eager for his partners to come out of the closet so they can make their first public appearance. Max might need some security in his romantic relationship as his dads, Gideon and Roy, continue their separation.
Doherty has previously had notable roles in “The Invitation,” “High Fidelity” and “Legacies.”
HBO Max
Anna Van Patten as Grace Byron
Anna Van Patten plays Grace Byron, Obie’s girlfriend and a politician’s daughter from Virginia. After Julien and her sidekick's scheme made Grace fall too hard during Thanksgiving, Grace and Obie distance themselves from the friend group.
You might have seen her in “Master,” “FBI: Most Wanted” and “The Wisdom Tooth.”
HBO Max
Grace Duah as Shan
Grace Duah plays Shan, whose role grows larger this season as Zoya spends more time with Shan’s family. Despite her edgy style and outsider ethos, Shan’s family is quite wealthy — and Shan is all for sharing it with Zoya. Their friendship occasionally has its downsides, however, as Shan is sometimes flaky.
You might recognize Duah from the short “Want This.”
HBO Max
Johnathan Fernandez as Nick Lott
Johnathan Fernandez plays Nick Lott, Zoya’s father, who learns to live with both Zoya and Julien under his roof. Nick navigates several complicated familial relationships — including his ties to Julien’s father, Davis, as Nick attempts to support both girls.
Fernandez has had notable roles in “Lethal Weapon,” “Girls” and “We Need to Talk.”
HBO Max
Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller
Tavi Gevinson reprises her role as Kate Keller, an English teacher who takes sole control of Gossip Girl as she tries to rebrand the account. After a new teacher with heavier ties to the Upper East Side sparks her curiosity, she goes down the rabbit hole as quick as she can.
You might have seen Gevinson in “Enough Said,” “Person to Person” and “Scream Queens.”
HBO Max
Adam Chanler-Berat as Jordan Glassberg
Adam Chanler-Berat returns as Jordan Glassberg, a teacher who supports Kate on her mission to keep Gossip Girl relevant.
Chanler-Berat has previously been in “Delivery Man,” “It Could Be Worse,” “Law & Order” and “The Good Wife.”