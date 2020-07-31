IFP Gotham Awards Slide Back to January 2021

First awards show of the season was previously scheduled for November 30

| July 31, 2020 @ 12:15 PM
Gotham Awards Julia Stiles

Getty Images

The IFP Gotham Awards have delayed the 30th annual ceremony from November 30 to now take place on Monday, January 11, 2021, the Independent Filmmaker Project announced Friday.

The Gotham Awards have traditionally been the first major awards show of the long season, but with the coronavirus forcing the delay of films, festivals and most notably the Oscars to late April, the Gotham Awards will remain the first show of the season even at the start of January.

The deadline for submissions will be Thursday, October 1, with nominations announced on Thursday, Nov. 12. Further information regarding the IFP Gotham Awards will be announced in coming months.

Also Read: Oscars Academy Gives Film Scholars Grants to Author Books About Race in Hollywood

It remains to be seen whether this year’s awards, which take place in New York City, will be able to take place as an in-person event or in a virtual format.

Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” dominated last year’s ceremony, winning Best Feature, Best Screenplay, Best Actor for star Adam Driver as well as the Audience Award. In addition, the organization paid tribute to Ava DuVernay, Sam Rockwell, Laura Dern, FilmNation founder Glen Basner and director/disabled-rights activist Jason DaSilva.

Emmy Nominations 2020: Snubs and Surprises, From Bob Odenkirk to Baby Yoda (Photos)

  • Emmy nominations 2020 snubs and surprises
  • What We Do In the Shadows FX
  • Mandalorian Disney+
  • AMC
  • Handmaid's Tale Hulu
  • Euphoria HBO
  • Big Little Lies HBO
  • Night Angel Masked Singer kandi burruss Fox
  • westworld season 3 hbo are dolores and maeve dead HBO
  • Unbelievable-Kaitlyn-Dever Netflix
1 of 10

“Better Call Saul” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” leads miss out, while “What We Do in the Shadows” sneaks in

Between Elisabeth Moss and Bob Odenkirk getting pushed out of their respective categories and an unexpected nomination for "What We Do in the Shadows," Tuesday's Emmy nominations announcement came with more than its share of surprises.

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS