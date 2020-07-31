IFP Gotham Awards Slide Back to January 2021

The IFP Gotham Awards have delayed the 30th annual ceremony from November 30 to now take place on Monday, January 11, 2021, the Independent Filmmaker Project announced Friday.

The Gotham Awards have traditionally been the first major awards show of the long season, but with the coronavirus forcing the delay of films, festivals and most notably the Oscars to late April, the Gotham Awards will remain the first show of the season even at the start of January.

The deadline for submissions will be Thursday, October 1, with nominations announced on Thursday, Nov. 12. Further information regarding the IFP Gotham Awards will be announced in coming months.

It remains to be seen whether this year’s awards, which take place in New York City, will be able to take place as an in-person event or in a virtual format.

Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” dominated last year’s ceremony, winning Best Feature, Best Screenplay, Best Actor for star Adam Driver as well as the Audience Award. In addition, the organization paid tribute to Ava DuVernay, Sam Rockwell, Laura Dern, FilmNation founder Glen Basner and director/disabled-rights activist Jason DaSilva.