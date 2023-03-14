“Gotham Knights” has arrived on The CW, introducing not only the adopted son of Batman, but the children of some of his most famous rogues. That includes Duela, who is apparently the Joker’s daughter — but is that actually her true identity? Well, Misha Collins won’t confirm or deny.

Here’s the situation: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) is a crafty, maybe crazy young thief, who we meet in the first episode of the new series. She’s flanked by Harper (Fallon Smythe) and Cullen (Tyler DiChiara), and together, the three of them are paid to break into Wayne Tower and steal a very specific gun. But, as it turns out, they were hired to do that job as a means of framing them for the murder of Bruce Wayne, who is, of course, exposed to be Batman.

Naturally, the kids are arrested, and during Duela’s interrogation, Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) comes in, slaps down a certain playing card on the table, and asks if she’s really the Joker’s daughter. It sure seems that way, but there’s a catch.

See, in previous iterations of Duela — both in the comics and in The CW’s last Bat show, “Batwoman” — she’s actually Duela Dent. Now, we wouldn’t fault you for not knowing this, considering it’s a pretty deep cut for those who mostly know Bat lore from on-screen. Even Misha Collins was surprised when we asked him for answers directly. And no, he wouldn’t actually give a hard answer.

“I can’t tell you anything,” Collins told TheWrap with a laugh. “I’m sorry. I have to plead the fifth here. I’ve been pretty good. I’ve done a bunch of interviews so far, and I’ve been pretty good at answering all of the questions that are thrown my way. And I don’t think I have any way to answer yours without spoiling something. So I’m just going to plead the fifth.”

Obviously, that sure sounds like there might be some Dent family drama might come to the surface, but it’s impossible to know for sure.

Because, here’s the other thing about Duela Dent. In the comics, she’s claimed to be the daughter of several Batman villains, ranging from Catwoman, to The Riddler, to Penguin, to Scarecrow. In the final season of “Batwoman,” she was actually Harvey Dent’s niece. So really, Duela could have any number of connections to these Gotham baddies.

We’re just going to have to wait to find out.

“Gotham Knights” airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT on The CW.