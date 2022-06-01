‘Gotham Knights’ Trailer: Misha Collins’ Harvey Dent Looks at Gotham’s Next Gen for Batman’s Killer (Video)

“Gotham Knights,” the new CW series from the DC/Greg Berlanti-verse, won’t premiere on the network until 2023, but the trailer has already landed.

Misha Collins stars as Harvey Dent, the Gotham district attorney who is determined to find Batman’s killer in the show, even if it means rounding up Bruce Wayne’s own son. He’s also rounded up a trio of young, Gotham denizens with famous connections (including the Joker’s daughter). You can watch the trailer above.

Collins’ Dent is Gotham’s charismatic, hard-charging prosecutor who will eventually become one of the city’s most feared supervillains, Two-Face.

Here’s the logline for “Gotham Knights”: “In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son (Oscar Morgan) forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.”

Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux are writers and executive producers. Former EW writer Natalie Abrams (“Batwoman”) is a writer and co-EP. Danny Cannon directed the pilot and is an EP for that episode. Other EPs are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden. The show is from Berlanti Productions in Association with Warner Bros. Television.