“Government Cheese” has officially landed on Apple TV+, and it features a star-studded cast alongside its lead, David Oyelowo.

The series hails from creators Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr (“Midnight Run,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and boasts “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” star David Oyelowo, who also executive produces the series. It follows the series of quirky adventures a newly-released prisoner named Hampton Chambers gets into as he embarks on a mission to reinvent himself and reconnect with his family.

The show is based on an original short film by Hunter, which he and Oyelowo took to MACRO and Apple Studios.

Other key stars in the show include Djilali Rez-Kallah

Claude, Jean-Michel Richaud, London Garcia, Louis Cancelmi, Jeremy Bobb, Sunita Mani and more, but here’s the core cast to look out for when you watch!

Here’s the main cast.