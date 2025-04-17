“Government Cheese” has officially landed on Apple TV+, and it features a star-studded cast alongside its lead, David Oyelowo.
The series hails from creators Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr (“Midnight Run,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and boasts “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” star David Oyelowo, who also executive produces the series. It follows the series of quirky adventures a newly-released prisoner named Hampton Chambers gets into as he embarks on a mission to reinvent himself and reconnect with his family.
The show is based on an original short film by Hunter, which he and Oyelowo took to MACRO and Apple Studios.
Other key stars in the show include Djilali Rez-Kallah
Claude, Jean-Michel Richaud, London Garcia, Louis Cancelmi, Jeremy Bobb, Sunita Mani and more, but here’s the core cast to look out for when you watch!
Here’s the main cast.
David Oyelowo as Hampton Chambers
David Oyelowo stars as Hampton Chambers, the father of the Chambers family. Fresh out of prison, Hampton is just trying to adjust to the outside world and win the admiration and love of his family back. He knows he’s got a lot of work to do, and one of his first steps is bringing to life a new idea that he believes will financially set his family up for life.
Oyelowo is a longtime actor who’s starred in several films and TV shows, including “Selma,” “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” “The Book of Clarence,” “Gringo,” “Jack Reacher” and more.
Simone Missick as Astoria Chambers
Simone Missick comes in as Astoria Chambers, the wife of Hampton. She’s a hard-working woman and the mother of her and Hampton’s two boys, Einstein and Harrison. She works a 9-to-5 and isn’t too enthusiastic about Hampton’s return, as she’s become accustomed to his shenanigans that ultimately impact his family.
Missick previously starred in “All Rise,” “Luke Cage,” “The Defenders,” “Iron Fist” and more.
Evan Ellison as Einstein Chambers
Evan Ellison stars as Einstein Chambers, the oldest Chambers son. He’s quirky, positive and, even though his mother and younger brother doubt Hampton, he remains supportive of his father’s endeavors.
Ellison previously starred in “Same Came to Me” and “Devil in Ohio.”
Jahi Di’Allo Winston as Harrison Chambers
Jahi Di’Allo Winston plays Harrison Chambers, the Chambers’ youngest son. Since Hampton’s release from prison, he’s been his father’s biggest critic, lacking any grace for his high-spirited dad. And Harrison’s not afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to speaking up for what’s right.
Winston’s previous work includes “We Have a Ghost,” “The Violent Heart,” “Charm City Kings,” “Queen & Slim,” “The Dead Don’t Die” and more.
Bokeem Woodbine as Bootsy
Bokeem Woodbine plays Hampton’s old friend Bootsy. Bootsy supports Hampton in his mission to reinvent himself by giving him advice and sometimes not being the best influence.
Woodbine has been in the acting for years, and some of his most notable performances were in “Strapped,” “Queen & Slim,” “Life,” “Freeway, “Dead Presidents” and more.