David Oyelowo’s Dramedy ‘Government Cheese’ Nears Series Order at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is nearing a series order for Apple Studios’ and MACRO Television Studios’ “Government Cheese,” a new dramedy hailing from creators Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr (“Midnight Run,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”). David Oyelowo (“Selma”) is set to star and executive produce.

The show is based on an original short film by Hunter, which he and Oyelowo took to MACRO and Apple Studios.

“Government Cheese” follows Hampton Chambers, a man recently released from prison who struggles to keep his criminal past at bay and win back his family, all while processing moments of divine intervention that seem to happen with increasing frequency.

Hunter will serve as director, with Apple Studios and MACRO Television Studios as co-studios on the project. Hunter and Carr serve as writers and executive producers. Charles D. King, Marta Fernandez, Jelani Johnson and Ahmadou Seck will executive produce the series for MACRO Television Studios. Oyelowo will executive produce through his Yoruba Saxon banner. Ali Brown will serve as co-executive producer alongside Hunter through Ventureland.

This marks the second partnership between Apple TV+ and Oyelowo, who stars alongside Rashida Jones in the upcoming Apple Original drama “Wool,” based on Hugh Howey’s best-selling trilogy of dystopian novels of the same name.

Oyelowo is repped by CAA, Hamilton Hodell and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.