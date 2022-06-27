Gugu Mbatha-Raw Desperately Seeks the Truth in Trailer for Apple TV+ Series ‘Surface’ (Video)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw is a woman desperately seeking answers about what really happened to her in the just-released trailer for Apple TV+’s psychological thriller series “Surface.”

In the series, Mbatha-Raw plays Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss. Per a logline from the streamer, the injury is believed to be the result of a suicide attempt. “As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets?”

The show will have a three-episode premiere on Friday, July 29. New episodes will drop on Fridays.

The series also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen (“The Haunting of Hill House”), Stephan James (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Ari Graynor (“I’m Dying Up Here”), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (“Secrets & Lies”), François Arnaud (“I Killed My Mother”) and Millie Brady (“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”).

“Surface” is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine.

Veronica West, who created the original series, is executive producer and showrunner. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Sam Miller (“I May Destroy You”) is an EP and directed four episodes, including the pilot. Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison and Tucker Gates were also directors for Season 1.