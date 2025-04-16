“Government Cheese” has officially landed on Apple TV+, and TheWrap is here to give you the deets on how to watch.

The series hails from creators Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr (“Midnight Run,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and boasts “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” star David Oyelowo, who also executive produces the series. The show is based on an original short film by Hunter, which he and Oyelowo took to MACRO and Apple Studios.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series plus where and when to watch.

When does “Government Cheese” premiere?

“Government Cheese” makes it premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 16.

When do new episodes air?

The first four episodes of “Government Cheese” drop on Wednesday, April 16, and new episodes are set to air weekly on Wednesdays after the premiere.

“Government Cheese” Season 1 Episode Release Schedule:

There’s a total of 10 episodes in the first season; the Season 1 finale will air on May 28. Here’s a full outline.

Season 1, Episode 1: “The Gospel of Kenny Sharp” — Wednesday, April 16

Season 1, Episode 2: “Trial and Error” — Wednesday, April 16

Season 1, Episode 3: “Two Doors” — Wednesday, April 16

Season 1, Episode 4: “A Long Road Home” — Wednesday, April 16

Season 1, Episode 5: “Father Facts, Figures, Failures” — Wednesday, April 23

Season 1, Episode 6 — Wednesday, April 30

Season 1, Episode 7 — Wednesday, May 7

Season 1, Episode 8 — Wednesday, May 14

Season 1, Episode 9 — Wednesday, May 21

Season 1, Episode 10 — Wednesday, May 28

What is “Government Cheese” about?

Here’s Apple TV+’s official description of the series: “’Government Cheese’” is a surrealist family comedy set in 1969 San Fernando Valley that tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world. When Hampton Chambers (David Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn’t go quite as he’d planned. During his absence, Hampton’s wife, Astoria (Simone Missick), and sons, Einstein (Evan Ellison) and Harrison (Jahi Di’Allo Winston), have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton’s return spins their world into chaos.”

Who’s in the cast?

The main cast of “Government Cheese” includes David Oyelowo, Simone Missick, Jahi Di’Allo, Evan Ellison, Bokeem Woodbine and Louis Cancelmi.

Watch the trailer