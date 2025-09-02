‘Father Ted’ Co-Creator Graham Linehan Arrested at Heathrow on Suspicion of Inciting Violence Against Trans People

“I came close to becoming one of those police body-cam videos where you can’t believe the perp isn’t just doing what he’s told,” the “IT Crowd” creator writes on Substack

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan speaks to the media outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he has pleaded not guilty to harassing a transgender woman and damaging her phone. The Irish comedy writer, 56, denied the charges of harassing Sophia Brooks on social media and damaging her mobile in October. Picture date: Monday May 12, 2025. (Photo by Lucy North/PA Images via Getty Images)

“Father Ted” co-creator and vocal anti-trans writer Graham Linehan was arrested at Heathrow airport on Monday on suspicion of inciting violence via social media posts. Among those posts was one encouraging people to punch trans women “in the balls.”

Linehan arrived in London on a flight from the U.S. — specifically from Arizona, according to the writer — and was met on the tarmac by multiple police officers. He later wrote an entire Substack post describing the incident, saying he was greeted by five armed officers.

“The arrest was made by officers from the MPS Aviation Unit,” a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said in a statement to media. “It is routine for officers policing airports to carry firearms. These were not drawn or used at any point during the arrest.”

Linehan was later taken to a hospital after police became concerned for his blood pressure following the arrest. According to Linehan himself, he became distressed during the incident.

“When they began reading me my rights, the red mist descended and I came close to becoming one of those police body-cam videos where you can’t believe the perp isn’t just doing what he’s told,” he wrote.

Three posts to X sparked the arrest, including one that read: “If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls.”

In his Substack post, Linehan complained further about trans people, and said that “the ‘punch’ tweet was a serious point made with a joke,” meant to call out the height difference between people.

“The bollocks being closer to punch level for a woman defending her rights and certainly not a call to violence,” he wrote.

Linehan also wrote that there was just one bail condition: he is “not to go on Twitter.” As of this writing, Linehan’s last post to the platform was indeed early Monday morning, asking, “Can we make #TheoUpton trend?”

Earlier this year, Linehan pleaded not guilty to charges of harassment and criminal damage against an 18-year-old trans woman.

Nicola Coughlan at the 31th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025
Read Next
'Bridgerton' Star Vows to Avoid New 'Harry Potter' Series After JK Rowling Celebrates UK Ruling on Trans Women

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

Comments