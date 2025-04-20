‘Bridgerton’ Star Vows to Avoid New ‘Harry Potter’ Series After JK Rowling Celebrates UK Ruling on Trans Women

Max’s upcoming “Harry Potter” series might have excited some fans, but “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan isn’t among them — an author JK Rowling is her reason. Coughlan shared an article in her Instagram Story from The Cut condemning Rowling’s response to a recent U.K. Supreme Court ruling on trans women and added, “Keep your new ‘Harry Potter’ lads. Wouldn’t touch it with a 10 foot pole.”

On April 17 Rowling, who has expressed strong anti-trans beliefs in recent years, made it clear she supported the court’s ruling that the words “women” and “sex” in the U.K.’s Equality Act specifically refer to biological women and biological sex.

“I love it when a plan comes together,” Rowling wrote on X alongside the hashtags #SupremeCourt and #WomensRights and a photo of herself smoking a cigar, an apparent reference to A-Team character and master tactician John “Hannibal” Smith.

In contrast Coughlan, an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally, has raised over $100,000 for charities that support transgender people. In the article the “Bridgerton” star shared, “This Is a New Low for JK Rowling,” author Emily Leibert wrote that “elebrating the erasure of an entire group of women in such self-indulgent fashion feels extra evil, even for her.”

In April 2024 Rowling fired off against “Harry Potter” stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for their support for the trans community. The author accused the pair of “eroding women’s hard-won rights” and noted they can “can save their apologies” if they ever feel moved to apologize to her in the first place.

HBO launched a defense for Rowling after the upcoming series was announced in November 2024. “We have been working with J. K. Rowling and in the Harry Potter business for over 20 years,” a spokesperson for HBO said in a statement obtained by TheWrap. “With millions of fans continuing to enjoy movies, games and experiences, we’ve had great success and her contribution has been invaluable. We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter – the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance.”