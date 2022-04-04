Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grammys Ratings Projected to Top 9.6 Million Viewers, 3% Bump From Last Year

by | April 4, 2022 @ 11:11 AM

That’s about a million more viewers

The Grammys early ratings numbers are in, with the show predicted to have earned a 3% increase over last year in viewership numbers

Last night’s primetime show drew 8.93 million viewers, according to Nielsen time zone-adjusted fast national ratings. That’s still about a million more than early numbers last year (7.88 million), which was a record low for the awards show.

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

The Little Prince: Footage Unearthed Of Superstar At Age 11

Watch Preteen Prince Support Striking Teachers in Resurfaced Vintage News Clip (Video)
Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year Grammys

2022 Grammy Awards: Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year for ‘We Are’ (Complete Winners List)
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters

Taylor Hawkins Honored in ‘My Hero’ Video Tribute at the Grammys (Video)
Zelenskyy at the Grammys

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Implores People ‘Tell the Truth About This War’ in Taped Grammys Address (Video)
the-godfather-marlon-brando

What’s New on Paramount+ in April 2022
Young Sheldon

Ratings: ‘Young Sheldon’ Anchors Top-Viewed CBS Comedy Slate
Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" (CBS)

Stephen Colbert Rips His Own Network for Hiring Mick Mulvaney: ‘What the F—‘ CBS? (Video)

What ‘Ghosts’ Star Asher Grodman Thinks of His Character’s Pants-less Origins

Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Edges ‘The Masked Singer’ in Primetime Showdown
ben shapiro

Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire Investing $100 Million in Kids’ Content as Alternative to ‘Woke’ Disney

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Name That Tune’ Hits Sour Note in Season 2 Debut